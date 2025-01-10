Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹221.35 and closed at ₹222.65, with a high of ₹222.7 and a low of ₹213.9. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹63,059.78 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 342,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.0
|Support 1
|211.0
|Resistance 2
|225.96
|Support 2
|207.96
|Resistance 3
|229.0
|Support 3
|202.0
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.7 & ₹213.9 yesterday to end at ₹214.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend