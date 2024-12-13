Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 229.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 232.95 and closed at 229.85, with a high of 232.95 and a low of 225.75. The company has a market capitalization of 67,537.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 409,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 132.84% higher than yesterday

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume has surged by 132.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 227.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

13 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 228.98 and 225.43 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 225.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 228.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.83Support 1226.13
Resistance 2228.67Support 2225.27
Resistance 3229.53Support 3224.43
13 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹229.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 232.95 & 225.75 yesterday to end at 227.45. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.