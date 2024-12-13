Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹232.95 and closed at ₹229.85, with a high of ₹232.95 and a low of ₹225.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹67,537.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 409,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume has surged by 132.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹227.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 228.98 and 225.43 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 225.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 228.98.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.83
|Support 1
|226.13
|Resistance 2
|228.67
|Support 2
|225.27
|Resistance 3
|229.53
|Support 3
|224.43
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.95 & ₹225.75 yesterday to end at ₹227.45. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.