Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹214.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹214.75. The stock reached a high of ₹214.45 and a low of ₹207.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹61,839.05 crore, Ashok Leyland has a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 490,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.32
|Support 1
|207.31
|Resistance 2
|217.97
|Support 2
|203.95
|Resistance 3
|221.33
|Support 3
|200.3
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 19.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.45 & ₹207.6 yesterday to end at ₹210.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend