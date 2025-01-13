Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 214.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 214.15 and closed slightly higher at 214.75. The stock reached a high of 214.45 and a low of 207.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 61,839.05 crore, Ashok Leyland has a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 490,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.32Support 1207.31
Resistance 2217.97Support 2203.95
Resistance 3221.33Support 3200.3
13 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 19.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2222
13 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6662 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹214.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 214.45 & 207.6 yesterday to end at 210.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.