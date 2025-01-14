Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹207.85 and closed at ₹210.60, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹208.95 and a low of ₹201.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,832.35 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and above its low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 428,839 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹210.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.95 & ₹201.85 yesterday to end at ₹202.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend