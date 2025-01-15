Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 4.07 %. The stock closed at 202.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 202.05 and closed at 202.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 211.25 and a low of 202.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 61,679.66 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 264.70 and above its 52-week low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 390,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 18.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6375 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹202.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 211.25 & 202.05 yesterday to end at 210.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

