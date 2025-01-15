Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹202.05 and closed at ₹202.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹211.25 and a low of ₹202.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹61,679.66 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 390,533 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 18.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.25 & ₹202.05 yesterday to end at ₹210.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend