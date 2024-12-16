Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹232.95 and closed at ₹229.85. The stock reached a high of ₹232.95 and a low of ₹225.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹68,107.49 crore, the company's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 694,165 shares, indicating active trading activity.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|235.24
|Support 1
|228.03
|Resistance 2
|237.7
|Support 2
|223.28
|Resistance 3
|242.45
|Support 3
|220.82
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 8.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 694 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.95 & ₹225.75 yesterday to end at ₹232. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.