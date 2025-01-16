Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹212.3 and closed lower at ₹210.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹212.3 and a low of ₹204.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹60,690.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65, with a trading volume of 280,489 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|210.9
|Support 1
|203.21
|Resistance 2
|215.34
|Support 2
|199.96
|Resistance 3
|218.59
|Support 3
|195.52
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 20.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹212.3 & ₹204.45 yesterday to end at ₹206.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend