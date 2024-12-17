Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹232.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹235.4 and a low of ₹229.25. With a market capitalization of ₹68,959.06 crore, the stock's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹264.7 and low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 981,304 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹235.10. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant gain of 34.73%, reaching ₹235.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|-2.21%
|6 Months
|-2.08%
|YTD
|29.35%
|1 Year
|34.73%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.13
|Support 1
|230.82
|Resistance 2
|239.47
|Support 2
|226.85
|Resistance 3
|243.44
|Support 3
|224.51
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 7.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹235.4 & ₹229.25 yesterday to end at ₹234.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.