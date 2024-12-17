Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 232.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 235.4 and a low of 229.25. With a market capitalization of 68,959.06 crore, the stock's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 264.7 and low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 981,304 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 235.10. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant gain of 34.73%, reaching 235.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months-2.21%
6 Months-2.08%
YTD29.35%
1 Year34.73%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.13Support 1230.82
Resistance 2239.47Support 2226.85
Resistance 3243.44Support 3224.51
17 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 7.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7440 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹232 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 235.4 & 229.25 yesterday to end at 234.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

