Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹208.85 and closed at ₹206.7, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹211.3 and a low of ₹207.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹61,051.26 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has seen a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65, with a trading volume of 402,737 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹206.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.3 & ₹207.5 yesterday to end at ₹208. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend