Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Shares Dip in Today's Market

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹234.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹234.75. The stock reached a high of ₹236.6 and a low of ₹229.65, with a trading volume of 631,449 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹67,784.49 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has seen a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -3.44%; Futures open interest increased by 1.41%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Ashok Leyland indicates a potential for price declines in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Ashok Leyland's stock reached a high of ₹231 and a low of ₹222.35. This range indicates a price fluctuation of ₹8.65, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the day.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.06% lower than yesterday
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As of midnight, Ashok Leyland's trading volume is down by 5.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹223.45, reflecting a decrease of 3.1%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland reached a high of 224.85 and a low of 222.55 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below notable hourly resistance levels of 223.95 and 223.15, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess potential opportunities for reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.25
|Support 1
|221.95
|Resistance 2
|225.7
|Support 2
|221.1
|Resistance 3
|226.55
|Support 3
|219.65
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ashok Leyland share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹222.85, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹230.6
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of ₹228.16 & second support of ₹225.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹221.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹221.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|230.09
|10 Days
|231.49
|20 Days
|229.11
|50 Days
|222.80
|100 Days
|235.20
|300 Days
|217.20
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.42% lower than yesterday
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume is down by 7.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹223.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest potential further drops in value.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland reached a high of 226.45 and a low of 224.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 224.77 and 223.88, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders may consider closing existing long positions, while new investors might assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹224.55, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹230.6
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of ₹228.16 & second support of ₹225.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹221.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹221.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ashok Leyland's share price has fallen by 2.56%, currently trading at ₹224.7, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines. Overall, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11018.6
|-71.75
|-0.65
|13675.0
|9738.4
|346427.62
|Tata Motors
|764.2
|-15.15
|-1.94
|1179.05
|693.76
|292859.93
|Ashok Leyland
|224.7
|-5.9
|-2.56
|264.7
|157.65
|65979.27
|Jupiter Wagons
|537.35
|-9.8
|-1.79
|748.05
|301.0
|22154.6
|Varroc Engineering
|608.0
|-7.45
|-1.21
|717.0
|432.2
|9289.41
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.92% lower than yesterday
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Ashok Leyland has decreased by 25.92% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹226, reflecting a decline of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland touched a high of 228.1 & a low of 225.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has dropped by 1.08% today, trading at ₹228.1, mirroring the trend seen among its competitors. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with declines of 0.11% and 0.17%, respectively.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.65%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices alongside a reduction in open interest for Ashok Leyland indicates that the current bearish trend may be slowing down. This suggests the possibility of the stock finding a support level or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹227.15, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹230.6
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of ₹228.16 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹225.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹225.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹227.60. Over the past year, however, Ashok Leyland's shares have appreciated by 31.68%, reaching ₹227.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, now standing at 24,297.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|-1.29%
|6 Months
|-3.51%
|YTD
|27.15%
|1 Year
|31.68%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 9.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7622 k
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 631 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹234.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹236.6 & ₹229.65 yesterday to end at ₹230.6. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.