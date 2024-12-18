Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Shares Dip in Today's Market

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 230.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 234.8 and closed slightly lower at 234.75. The stock reached a high of 236.6 and a low of 229.65, with a trading volume of 631,449 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 67,784.49 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has seen a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65, indicating significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -3.44%; Futures open interest increased by 1.41%

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Ashok Leyland indicates a potential for price declines in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Ashok Leyland's stock reached a high of 231 and a low of 222.35. This range indicates a price fluctuation of 8.65, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.06% lower than yesterday

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As of midnight, Ashok Leyland's trading volume is down by 5.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 223.45, reflecting a decrease of 3.1%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland reached a high of 224.85 and a low of 222.55 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below notable hourly resistance levels of 223.95 and 223.15, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess potential opportunities for reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.25Support 1221.95
Resistance 2225.7Support 2221.1
Resistance 3226.55Support 3219.65
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ashok Leyland share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹222.85, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹230.6

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of 228.16 & second support of 225.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 221.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of 221.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days230.09
10 Days231.49
20 Days229.11
50 Days222.80
100 Days235.20
300 Days217.20
18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.42% lower than yesterday

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume is down by 7.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 223.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest potential further drops in value.

18 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland reached a high of 226.45 and a low of 224.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 224.77 and 223.88, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders may consider closing existing long positions, while new investors might assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.0Support 1223.95
Resistance 2227.25Support 2223.15
Resistance 3228.05Support 3221.9
18 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹224.55, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹230.6

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of 228.16 & second support of 225.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 221.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of 221.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ashok Leyland's share price has fallen by 2.56%, currently trading at 224.7, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines. Overall, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11018.6-71.75-0.6513675.09738.4346427.62
Tata Motors764.2-15.15-1.941179.05693.76292859.93
Ashok Leyland224.7-5.9-2.56264.7157.6565979.27
Jupiter Wagons537.35-9.8-1.79748.05301.022154.6
Varroc Engineering608.0-7.45-1.21717.0432.29289.41
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
18 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.92% lower than yesterday

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Ashok Leyland has decreased by 25.92% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 226, reflecting a decline of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland touched a high of 228.1 & a low of 225.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.32Support 1224.77
Resistance 2228.98Support 2223.88
Resistance 3229.87Support 3222.22
18 Dec 2024, 10:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has dropped by 1.08% today, trading at 228.1, mirroring the trend seen among its competitors. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with declines of 0.11% and 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11038.0-52.35-0.4713675.09738.4347037.56
Tata Motors764.5-14.85-1.911179.05693.76292974.89
Ashok Leyland228.1-2.5-1.08264.7157.6566977.63
Jupiter Wagons541.15-6.0-1.1748.05301.022311.27
Varroc Engineering614.8-0.65-0.11717.0432.29393.31
18 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.65%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices alongside a reduction in open interest for Ashok Leyland indicates that the current bearish trend may be slowing down. This suggests the possibility of the stock finding a support level or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹227.15, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹230.6

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of 228.16 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 225.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 225.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:24 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 1.30%, currently trading at 227.60. Over the past year, however, Ashok Leyland's shares have appreciated by 31.68%, reaching 227.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, now standing at 24,297.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months-1.29%
6 Months-3.51%
YTD27.15%
1 Year31.68%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.73Support 1228.16
Resistance 2238.96Support 2225.82
Resistance 3241.3Support 3221.59
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 9.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7622 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 631 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹234.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 236.6 & 229.65 yesterday to end at 230.6. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

