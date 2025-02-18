Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 223.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 223.65 and closed slightly higher at 223.80. The stock reached a high of 223.65 and a low of 217.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 64,061.44 crore, the company's shares demonstrated notable volatility. The 52-week range shows a high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65, while the BSE recorded a trading volume of 211,654 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days212.54
10 Days211.08
20 Days208.97
50 Days216.72
100 Days220.23
300 Days225.66
18 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ashok Leyland share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹218.35, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹223.80

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland share price is at 218.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 214.13 and 228.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 214.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 228.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.68% higher than yesterday

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume has increased by 39.68% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 218.90, reflecting a decrease of 2.19%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

18 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 220.1 and 217.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 217.6 and selling near hourly resistance 220.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1219.37Support 1217.57
Resistance 2220.33Support 2216.73
Resistance 3221.17Support 3215.77
18 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹223.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.65 & 217.70 yesterday to end at 218.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

