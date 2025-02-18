Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹223.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹223.80. The stock reached a high of ₹223.65 and a low of ₹217.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹64,061.44 crore, the company's shares demonstrated notable volatility. The 52-week range shows a high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65, while the BSE recorded a trading volume of 211,654 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|212.54
|10 Days
|211.08
|20 Days
|208.97
|50 Days
|216.72
|100 Days
|220.23
|300 Days
|225.66
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ashok Leyland share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland share price is at ₹218.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹214.13 and ₹228.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹214.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 228.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Ashok Leyland's trading volume has increased by 39.68% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹218.90, reflecting a decrease of 2.19%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 220.1 and 217.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 217.6 and selling near hourly resistance 220.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|219.37
|Support 1
|217.57
|Resistance 2
|220.33
|Support 2
|216.73
|Resistance 3
|221.17
|Support 3
|215.77
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.65 & ₹217.70 yesterday to end at ₹218.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.