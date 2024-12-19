Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹231 and closed slightly lower at ₹230.6. The stock reached a high of ₹231 and a low of ₹221.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹65,432.41 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 323,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹218.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹222.8
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of ₹219.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹216.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹216.13 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 2.04%, currently trading at ₹218.25. Over the past year, however, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant increase of 27.11%, reaching ₹218.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, now standing at 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.61%
|3 Months
|-2.3%
|6 Months
|-4.78%
|YTD
|22.74%
|1 Year
|27.11%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|228.43
|Support 1
|219.43
|Resistance 2
|234.13
|Support 2
|216.13
|Resistance 3
|237.43
|Support 3
|210.43
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 13.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7600 k
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231 & ₹221.8 yesterday to end at ₹222.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.