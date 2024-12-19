Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 222.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates
Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 231 and closed slightly lower at 230.6. The stock reached a high of 231 and a low of 221.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 65,432.41 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 323,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:33:01 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹218.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹222.8

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has broken the first support of 219.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 216.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of 216.13 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:20:25 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 2.04%, currently trading at 218.25. Over the past year, however, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant increase of 27.11%, reaching 218.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, now standing at 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.61%
3 Months-2.3%
6 Months-4.78%
YTD22.74%
1 Year27.11%
19 Dec 2024, 08:49:48 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.43Support 1219.43
Resistance 2234.13Support 2216.13
Resistance 3237.43Support 3210.43
19 Dec 2024, 08:32:42 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 13.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
19 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7600 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:37 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 231 & 221.8 yesterday to end at 222.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

