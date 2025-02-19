Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 223.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 223.65 and closed slightly higher at 223.80. The stock reached a high of 223.65 and a low of 217.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,206.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65, with a trading volume of 456,718 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9961 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 456 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹223.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.65 & 217.50 yesterday to end at 222.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

