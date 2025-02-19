Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹223.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹223.80. The stock reached a high of ₹223.65 and a low of ₹217.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,206.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65, with a trading volume of 456,718 shares on the BSE.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 456 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.65 & ₹217.50 yesterday to end at ₹222.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.