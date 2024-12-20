Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹216.95 and closed at ₹222.80, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹221.60 and a low of ₹216.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,372.36 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 15.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.6 & ₹216.35 yesterday to end at ₹219. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.