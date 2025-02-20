Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹218.60 and closed at ₹222.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹226.10 and a low of ₹218.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹66,072.07 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a 52-week low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 193,165 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 11.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|18
|19
|18
|18
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.10 & ₹218.60 yesterday to end at ₹225.10. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.