Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹208.35 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹208.35 and a low of ₹205.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹60,663.65 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 251,172. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹206.45. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a gain of 19.04%, reaching ₹206.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|3 Months
|-1.91%
|6 Months
|-7.75%
|YTD
|-6.31%
|1 Year
|19.04%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.39
|Support 1
|204.86
|Resistance 2
|210.39
|Support 2
|203.33
|Resistance 3
|211.92
|Support 3
|201.33
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.35 & ₹205.35 yesterday to end at ₹206.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend