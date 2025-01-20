Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 208 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 208.35 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 208.35 and a low of 205.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 60,663.65 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 251,172. The stock has a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 206.45. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a gain of 19.04%, reaching 206.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.89%
3 Months-1.91%
6 Months-7.75%
YTD-6.31%
1 Year19.04%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.39Support 1204.86
Resistance 2210.39Support 2203.33
Resistance 3211.92Support 3201.33
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5892 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹208 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 208.35 & 205.35 yesterday to end at 206.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

