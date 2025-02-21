Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 225.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 224.75 and closed slightly higher at 225.35. The stock reached a high of 227.80 and a low of 223.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 66,468.33 crore, the company’s shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 134,456 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at 226.00. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have appreciated by 32.22%, reaching 226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months-13.47%
YTD2.72%
1 Year32.22%
21 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.68Support 1223.35
Resistance 2230.91Support 2220.25
Resistance 3234.01Support 3218.02
21 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 11.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy119910
    Buy18191818
    Hold3332
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0.00112
21 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9844 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227.80 & 223.35 yesterday to end at 226.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

