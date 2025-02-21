Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹224.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹225.35. The stock reached a high of ₹227.80 and a low of ₹223.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,468.33 crore, the company’s shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 134,456 shares.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹226.00. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have appreciated by 32.22%, reaching ₹226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|-13.47%
|YTD
|2.72%
|1 Year
|32.22%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|228.68
|Support 1
|223.35
|Resistance 2
|230.91
|Support 2
|220.25
|Resistance 3
|234.01
|Support 3
|218.02
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 11.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|18
|19
|18
|18
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.80 & ₹223.35 yesterday to end at ₹226.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend