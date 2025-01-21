Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹207.35 and closed at ₹206.65. The stock reached a high of ₹209.80 and a low of ₹205.10, with a total BSE volume of 425,165 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹61,438.03 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.02
|Support 1
|206.25
|Resistance 2
|212.8
|Support 2
|203.26
|Resistance 3
|215.79
|Support 3
|201.48
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.8 & ₹205.1 yesterday to end at ₹209.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend