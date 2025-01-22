Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹210.25 and closed at ₹209.30, experiencing a high of ₹210.90 and a low of ₹204.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹60,128.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 245,585 shares, reflecting active trading activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.15
|Support 1
|202.4
|Resistance 2
|213.4
|Support 2
|199.9
|Resistance 3
|215.9
|Support 3
|195.65
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 22.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|19
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.9 & ₹204.15 yesterday to end at ₹204.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend