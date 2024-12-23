Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 219.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 220.1 and closed slightly lower at 219.2. The stock reached a high of 220.1 and dipped to a low of 216.5. With a market capitalization of 63,802.69 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 185,512 shares for Ashok Leyland.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 16.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181818
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
23 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7295 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹219.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 220.1 & 216.5 yesterday to end at 217.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.