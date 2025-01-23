Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹205.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹204.80. The stock reached a high of ₹208.90 and a low of ₹204.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹60,730.32 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,301 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹204.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.9 & ₹204.5 yesterday to end at ₹206.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend