Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 204.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 205.05 and closed slightly lower at 204.80. The stock reached a high of 208.90 and a low of 204.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 60,730.32 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,301 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹204.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 208.9 & 204.5 yesterday to end at 206.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.