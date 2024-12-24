Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹217.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹217.20. The stock reached a high of ₹222.65 and a low of ₹217.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,290.14 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 252,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.07
|Support 1
|216.66
|Resistance 2
|225.12
|Support 2
|214.3
|Resistance 3
|227.48
|Support 3
|211.25
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.65 & ₹217.25 yesterday to end at ₹218.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.