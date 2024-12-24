Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 217.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 217.25 and closed slightly lower at 217.20. The stock reached a high of 222.65 and a low of 217.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 64,290.14 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 264.70 and above its 52-week low of 157.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 252,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.07Support 1216.66
Resistance 2225.12Support 2214.3
Resistance 3227.48Support 3211.25
24 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy18181818
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
24 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6663 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹217.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 222.65 & 217.25 yesterday to end at 218.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

