Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 226.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.80 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 227.45 and closed at 226.45, experiencing a high of 228.25 and a low of 220.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,132.17 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has reached a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 374,521 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.59Support 1219.35
Resistance 2232.11Support 2215.63
Resistance 3235.83Support 3211.11
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 13.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111910
    Buy18181918
    Hold3332
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.0012
24 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9785 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹226.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 228.25 & 220.25 yesterday to end at 221.80. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

