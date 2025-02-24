Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹227.45 and closed at ₹226.45, experiencing a high of ₹228.25 and a low of ₹220.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,132.17 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has reached a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 374,521 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.59
|Support 1
|219.35
|Resistance 2
|232.11
|Support 2
|215.63
|Resistance 3
|235.83
|Support 3
|211.11
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 13.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|9
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|19
|18
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹228.25 & ₹220.25 yesterday to end at ₹221.80. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.