Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 206.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 206.1 and closed at 206.95, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 209.25 and a low of 204 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,003.42 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 409,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 20.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991010
    Buy19181817
    Hold3323
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1122
24 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6183 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 409 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹206.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.25 & 204 yesterday to end at 207.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

