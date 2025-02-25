Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹220.85 and closed at ₹222.20, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of ₹223.80 and a low of ₹219.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹65,440.51 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 141,299 shares.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Today, Ashok Leyland's share price increased by 1.30%, reaching ₹225.70, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Force Motors experienced a decline, other peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Jupiter Wagons saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight movements, with Nifty at 0.00% and Sensex up by 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12440.5
|93.75
|0.76
|13675.0
|10725.0
|391527.19
|Tata Motors
|671.0
|2.8
|0.42
|1179.05
|666.0
|247007.79
|Ashok Leyland
|225.7
|2.9
|1.3
|264.7
|157.65
|66277.42
|Jupiter Wagons
|309.65
|0.9
|0.29
|748.05
|290.25
|13144.58
|Force Motors
|6745.85
|-56.1
|-0.82
|10272.65
|5815.0
|8791.8
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ashok Leyland suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has surpassed the first resistance of ₹224.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹226.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹226.69 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹223.85. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have risen by 28.21%, reaching ₹223.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|2.18%
|6 Months
|-14.25%
|YTD
|1.17%
|1 Year
|28.21%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.91
|Support 1
|220.33
|Resistance 2
|226.69
|Support 2
|217.53
|Resistance 3
|229.49
|Support 3
|215.75
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 13.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|9
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|19
|18
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.80 & ₹219.45 yesterday to end at ₹222.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.