Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.30 %. The stock closed at 222.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 220.85 and closed at 222.20, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of 223.80 and a low of 219.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 65,440.51 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 264.70 and low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 141,299 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Today, Ashok Leyland's share price increased by 1.30%, reaching 225.70, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Force Motors experienced a decline, other peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Jupiter Wagons saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight movements, with Nifty at 0.00% and Sensex up by 0.16%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12440.593.750.7613675.010725.0391527.19
Tata Motors671.02.80.421179.05666.0247007.79
Ashok Leyland225.72.91.3264.7157.6566277.42
Jupiter Wagons309.650.90.29748.05290.2513144.58
Force Motors6745.85-56.1-0.8210272.655815.08791.8
25 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ashok Leyland suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates: Ashok Leyland trading at ₹225.70, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹222.80

Ashok Leyland Live Updates: The current market price of Ashok Leyland has surpassed the first resistance of 224.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 226.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 226.69 then there can be further positive price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at 223.85. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have risen by 28.21%, reaching 223.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months2.18%
6 Months-14.25%
YTD1.17%
1 Year28.21%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.91Support 1220.33
Resistance 2226.69Support 2217.53
Resistance 3229.49Support 3215.75
25 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 13.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111910
    Buy18181918
    Hold3332
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.0012
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9482 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹222.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.80 & 219.45 yesterday to end at 222.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

