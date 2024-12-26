Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹219 and closed slightly higher at ₹219.1. The stock reached a high of ₹221.9 and a low of ₹218 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,566.16 crore, the company's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹264.7 and above its low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 271,095 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 14.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.9 & ₹218 yesterday to end at ₹219.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.