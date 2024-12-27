Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened and closed at ₹219.9, with a high of ₹220.95 and a low of ₹218.1. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹64,566.16 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has reached a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 185,317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.31
|Support 1
|218.38
|Resistance 2
|222.59
|Support 2
|216.73
|Resistance 3
|224.24
|Support 3
|215.45
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 14.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.95 & ₹218.1 yesterday to end at ₹220.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.