Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹207.60 and closed slightly higher at ₹207.70. The stock reached a high of ₹208.65 and a low of ₹203.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹59,993.25 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 329,283 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 22.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|19
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 329 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.65 & ₹203.90 yesterday to end at ₹203.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend