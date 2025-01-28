Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹202 and closed at ₹204.55, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹202.05 and a low of ₹195.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹57,934.74 crore, it remains well below its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 403,099 shares.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.53
|Support 1
|194.19
|Resistance 2
|205.78
|Support 2
|191.1
|Resistance 3
|208.87
|Support 3
|186.85
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 26.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|19
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹202.05 & ₹195.35 yesterday to end at ₹197.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend