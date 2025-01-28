Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.59 %. The stock closed at 204.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.20 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 202 and closed at 204.55, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 202.05 and a low of 195.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 57,934.74 crore, it remains well below its 52-week high of 264.70 and above its 52-week low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 403,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1201.53Support 1194.19
Resistance 2205.78Support 2191.1
Resistance 3208.87Support 3186.85
28 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 26.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy19181817
    Hold3323
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1122
28 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6566 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹204.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 202.05 & 195.35 yesterday to end at 197.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

