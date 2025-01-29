Explore
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.57 %. The stock closed at 197.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 197.80 and closed slightly lower at 197.40. The stock experienced a high of 207.50 and a low of 197. The company's market capitalization stands at 60,119.53 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has seen a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65, with a trading volume of 604,224 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19:44 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.34% today, currently trading at 205.70. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant rise of 17.86%, reaching 205.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 5.67%, climbing to 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months4.15%
6 Months-19.27%
YTD-7.15%
1 Year17.86%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.42Support 1198.73
Resistance 2213.91Support 2192.53
Resistance 3220.11Support 3188.04
29 Jan 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 22.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy19191817
    Hold3323
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1122
29 Jan 2025, 08:19:21 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7008 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 607 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01:29 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹197.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.50 & 197 yesterday to end at 204.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

