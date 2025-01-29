Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹197.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹197.40. The stock experienced a high of ₹207.50 and a low of ₹197. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹60,119.53 crore. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland has seen a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65, with a trading volume of 604,224 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 0.34% today, currently trading at ₹205.70. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a significant rise of 17.86%, reaching ₹205.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 5.67%, climbing to 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|4.15%
|6 Months
|-19.27%
|YTD
|-7.15%
|1 Year
|17.86%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.42
|Support 1
|198.73
|Resistance 2
|213.91
|Support 2
|192.53
|Resistance 3
|220.11
|Support 3
|188.04
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 22.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|19
|19
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 607 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.50 & ₹197 yesterday to end at ₹204.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend