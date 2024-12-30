Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹220.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹220.1. The stock reached a high of ₹223.6 and a low of ₹219.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,642.51 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 223,270 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.73
|Support 1
|218.72
|Resistance 2
|225.25
|Support 2
|217.23
|Resistance 3
|226.74
|Support 3
|214.71
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 14.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.6 & ₹219.6 yesterday to end at ₹220.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.