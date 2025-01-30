Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 205 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 203.90 and closed at 205, with a daily high of 206.55 and a low of 203.40. The company's market capitalization stands at 60,504.21 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 189,274 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7229 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹205 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 206.55 & 203.40 yesterday to end at 206. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.