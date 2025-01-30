Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹203.90 and closed at ₹205, with a daily high of ₹206.55 and a low of ₹203.40. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹60,504.21 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 189,274 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹206.55 & ₹203.40 yesterday to end at ₹206. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend