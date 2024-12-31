Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 220.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 220.25 and closed slightly higher at 220.55. The stock reached a high of 224.60 and a low of 218 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 64,751.16 crore, Ashok Leyland's shares traded a volume of 381,686 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 264.70, while the low is 157.65.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹220.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.6 & 218 yesterday to end at 224.1. null

