Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 206 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 206.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 211.25 and a low of 205.40, reflecting a stable trading range. With a market capitalization of 61,763.98 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of 264.70 and above its 52-week low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 264,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1212.53Support 1206.46
Resistance 2215.02Support 2202.88
Resistance 3218.6Support 3200.39
31 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy19191817
    Hold3323
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1122
31 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6543 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹206 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 211.25 & 205.40 yesterday to end at 210. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.