Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹206.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹211.25 and a low of ₹205.40, reflecting a stable trading range. With a market capitalization of ₹61,763.98 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹264.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day was 264,103 shares.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|212.53
|Support 1
|206.46
|Resistance 2
|215.02
|Support 2
|202.88
|Resistance 3
|218.6
|Support 3
|200.39
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|19
|19
|18
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.25 & ₹205.40 yesterday to end at ₹210. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.