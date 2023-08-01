comScore
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 3374.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3340.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3374.95 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3384.45, while the lowest price was 3337.9. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 321038.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5994.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:04:16 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3340.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at a price of 3340.5. The stock has experienced a decrease in its price of 1.02% or a net change of -34.45.

01 Aug 2023, 12:52:43 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3348.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is 3348.05, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -26.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.8% and a decrease in value by 26.9 rupees.

01 Aug 2023, 12:35:12 PM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:32:36 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3351.35, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3351.35 with a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.7% in value. The net change is -23.6, indicating a decrease of 23.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 12:19:52 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3349.15, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3349.15 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -25.8, which means the stock has decreased by 25.8. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:04:06 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3346, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3346 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -28.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% or 28.95.

01 Aug 2023, 11:47:41 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3351, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

As of the latest data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3351. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -23.95, suggesting a decline in value by this amount.

01 Aug 2023, 11:38:08 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3348.7, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3348.7, which represents a decrease of 0.78%. The net change in the stock price is -26.25, indicating a decline. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price recently.

01 Aug 2023, 11:22:30 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3353, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3374.95

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3353, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -21.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. However, the magnitude of the decrease is relatively small, as the net change is only -21.95. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and may change as the market fluctuates throughout the day.

01 Aug 2023, 11:12:34 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3374.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE witnessed a volume of 5,995 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,374.95.

