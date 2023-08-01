Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 3374.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3343.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints had an open price of 3374.95 and a close price of 3374.95. The stock had a high of 3384.45 and a low of 3337.9. The market capitalization of the company is 320,755.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3374.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Asian Paints had a total volume of 5687 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3374.95.

