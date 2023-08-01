Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Today's Trading

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3374.95 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3384.45, while the lowest price was ₹3337.9. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹321038.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5994.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3340.5. The stock has experienced a decrease in its price of 1.02% or a net change of -34.45.
Click here for Asian Paint Dividend
Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3348.05, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -26.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.8% and a decrease in value by 26.9 rupees.
The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3351.35 with a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.7% in value. The net change is -23.6, indicating a decrease of 23.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3349.15 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -25.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹25.8. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in price.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3346 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -28.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% or ₹28.95.
Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss
As of the latest data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3351. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -23.95, suggesting a decline in value by this amount.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3348.7, which represents a decrease of 0.78%. The net change in the stock price is -26.25, indicating a decline. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price recently.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3353, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -21.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. However, the magnitude of the decrease is relatively small, as the net change is only -21.95. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and may change as the market fluctuates throughout the day.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE witnessed a volume of 5,995 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,374.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!