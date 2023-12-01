Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3149.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3139.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3145.05 and closed at 3149.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3149.85, while the lowest price was 3116.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 300,999.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3149.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 42,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,149.85.

