Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2954.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2969.95 and closed at 2954.85. The stock had a high of 2970.05 and a low of 2948.35. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 283,625.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2693.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,422 shares on the BSE.

