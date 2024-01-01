Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Asian Paints shows that the open price was ₹3400.15, the close price was ₹3395.15, the high price was ₹3422, and the low price was ₹3383.8. The market capitalization is ₹326207.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 52168 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3402. There has been a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a small decrease of -0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|-1.92%
|6 Months
|1.2%
|YTD
|10.18%
|1 Year
|9.22%
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3386.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.8, implying a decrease of ₹15.8.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 52,168 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,395.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!