Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 3402.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3402 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Asian Paints shows that the open price was 3400.15, the close price was 3395.15, the high price was 3422, and the low price was 3383.8. The market capitalization is 326207.71 crore. The 52-week high was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 52168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3402, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3402.1

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3402. There has been a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a small decrease of -0.1.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months-1.92%
6 Months1.2%
YTD10.18%
1 Year9.22%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3386.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3402.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3386.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.8, implying a decrease of 15.8.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3395.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 52,168 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,395.15.

