Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 3294.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3250.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3308.95 and closed at 3294.3. The stock reached a high of 3308.95 and a low of 3227.6. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 311,801.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16,688 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:05:59 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3294.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, there were a total of 16,688 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3294.3.

