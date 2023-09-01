Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3308.95 and closed at ₹3294.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3308.95 and a low of ₹3227.6. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹311,801.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16,688 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.