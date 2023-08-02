Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3374.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3384.45 and a low of ₹3337.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹320549.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13134 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST
