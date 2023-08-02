comScore
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 3374.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3341.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at 3374.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3384.45 and a low of 3337.9. The market capitalization of the company is 320549.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13134 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3374.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 13,134 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,374.95.

