Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3402.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3393 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3386.3 and closed at 3402.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 3408.4, while the lowest price was 3386.3. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 325,335.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9, and the 52-week low was 2686.15. A total of 13,464 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3402.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 13,464 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,402.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.