Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3386.3 and closed at ₹3402.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3408.4, while the lowest price was ₹3386.3. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹325,335.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. A total of 13,464 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.