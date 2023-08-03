Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹3335.05 and closed at ₹3341.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹3371.95, while the lowest was ₹3330.65. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹322,602.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Asian Paints was 16,744.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.