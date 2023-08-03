Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 3341.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3363.25 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Asian Paints opened at ₹3335.05 and closed at ₹3341.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹3371.95, while the lowest was ₹3330.65. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹322,602.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Asian Paints was 16,744.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:05:36 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3341.85 yesterday
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 16,744 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,341.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!