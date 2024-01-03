Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3395 and closed at ₹3394.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3398.3 and a low of ₹3345. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹324,663.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 11,758 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
