Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3394.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3386 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3395 and closed at 3394.55. The stock reached a high of 3398.3 and a low of 3345. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 324,663.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 11,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3394.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Asian Paints shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 11,758 shares. The closing price for the day was 3394.55.

