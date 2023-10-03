Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3169.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3161.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, the Asian Paints stock opened at 3209.95 and closed at 3169.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3209.95, while the lowest price was 3134.4. The market capitalization of the company is 303,235.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 48,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3169.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the BSE, there were 48,848 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 3169.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.