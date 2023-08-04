Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soaring High with Positive Trading

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3365.05 and closed at ₹3363.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3371.1 and a low of ₹3317.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹319,945.22 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paint Live Updates
Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3361.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3335.55
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3361.45. There has been a 0.78% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.9.
Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369, up 1% from yesterday's ₹3335.55
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3369, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 33.45.
Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3335.55, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹3363.25
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is ₹3335.55. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹27.7 in the stock price.
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3363.25 yesterday
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Asian Paints had a volume of 75,600 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,363.25.
