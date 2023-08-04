Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soaring High with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 3335.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3361.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3365.05 and closed at 3363.25. The stock reached a high of 3371.1 and a low of 3317.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 319,945.22 crore. Its 52-week high is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3361.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3361.45. There has been a 0.78% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.9.

04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369, up 1% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3369, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 33.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3335.55, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹3363.25

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3335.55. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.7, suggesting a decrease of 27.7 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3363.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Asian Paints had a volume of 75,600 shares and closed at a price of 3,363.25.

